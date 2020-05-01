Home > Core i3 10100: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 10100

Core i3 10100 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 10100 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4243

Specifications

Core i3 10100 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

