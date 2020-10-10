Home > Core i3 10100F: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 10100F

Intel Core i3 10100F

Core i3 10100F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 10100F in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2259
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9270
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3969

Specifications

Core i3 10100F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 10, 2020
Launch price 79 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i3-10100F
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 9400F and Core i3 10100F
2. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i3 10100F
3. Ryzen 5 2600 and Core i3 10100F
4. Core i5 9600K and Core i3 10100F
5. Core i5 8400 and Core i3 10100F
6. Ryzen 3 3200G and Core i3 10100F
7. Ryzen 3 3300X and Core i3 10100F
8. Ryzen 3 3100 and Core i3 10100F

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i3 10100F? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский