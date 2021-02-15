Home > Core i3 10105F: performance and specs

Intel Core i3 10105F

Core i3 10105F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4011

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 15, 2021
Launch price 97 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i3-10105F
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

