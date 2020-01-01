Intel Core i3 9100T
Core i3 9100T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2250
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2953
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2