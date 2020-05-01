Intel Core i5 10500
Core i5 10500 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3416
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2807
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5999
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10500
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10500T vs i5 10500