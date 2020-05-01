Home > Core i5 10600K: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 10600K

Core i5 10600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 10600K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6941

Specifications

Core i5 10600K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 262 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i5-10600K
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

