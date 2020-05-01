Intel Core i5 10600K
Core i5 10600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6941
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700KF and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i9 10900K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400F and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i5 10600K