Intel Core i5 11300H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4031

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 12, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35
Model number i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0

Comments

