Intel Core i5 1130G7

Core i5 1130G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1130G7 in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3035

Specifications

Core i5 1130G7 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 2, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-1130G7
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

