We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 1130G7 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1130G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4 Zen 2
Model number i7-1130G7 -
Socket BGA-1598 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.8-1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 7-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i5 1130G7?
