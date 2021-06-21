Home > Core i5 11320H: performance and specs

Core i5 11320H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 11320H in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5267

Specifications

Core i5 11320H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released June 21, 2021
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake
Model number i7-11320H
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 4

Сompetitors

