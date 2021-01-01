Intel Core i5 1145G7
Core i5 1145G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1598 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1422
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5169
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16