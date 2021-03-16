Intel Core i5 11600KF
Core i5 11600KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7556
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20