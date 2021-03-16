Home > Core i5 11600KF: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 11600KF

Intel Core i5 11600KF

Core i5 11600KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 11600KF in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7556

Specifications

Core i5 11600KF technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 16, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i5-11600KF
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 10600KF and Core i5 11600KF
2. Ryzen 5 5600X and Core i5 11600KF

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 11600KF? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский