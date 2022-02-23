Intel Core i5 1250P
Core i5 1250P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 1250P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8665
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i5-1250P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-64 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20