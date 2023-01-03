Home > Core i5 1345U: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 1345U


  • Cores: 10
  • L3 cache: 12MB (shared)
  • TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 1345U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 1345U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 1345U in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1732
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7856
Specifications

Core i5 1345U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-1345U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2
P-Threads 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10
Total Threads 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1345U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

