Intel Core i5 7200U
Core i5 7200U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 8265U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 8300H
- Core i5 7200U or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 8250U
- Core i5 7200U or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i3 8145U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i3 8130U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 1035G4
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 7200U or Core i3 1005G1
- Core i5 7200U or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i5 7200U or Core i3 1115G4