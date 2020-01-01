Home > Core i5 8500: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 8500

Intel Core i5 8500

Core i5 8500 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 9 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 8500 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9526
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5062

Specifications

Core i5 8500 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 3, 2018
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8500
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 6
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

