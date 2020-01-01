Intel Core i5 8600K
Core i5 8600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 9 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2187
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2669
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F and Intel Core i5 8600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 8600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Intel Core i5 8600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i5 8600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K and Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i7 9700K and Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i5 8400 and Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i7 8700K and Intel Core i5 8600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i5 8600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 8600K