Intel Core i5 9400F
Core i5 9400F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 9 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i7 1165G7