Intel Core i5 9500T

Core i5 9500T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 9 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2205
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4277

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9500T
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 6
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz
Multiplier 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9500T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

