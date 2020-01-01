Home > Core i7 1068NG7: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 1068NG7

Core i7 1068NG7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA1344 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940.

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2664
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4738

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2020
Launch price 426 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Ice Lake
Model number i7-1068NG7
Socket BGA1344
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

