Intel Core i7 1068NG7
Core i7 1068NG7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA1344 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2664
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4738
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
