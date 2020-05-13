Intel Core i7 10810U
Core i7 10810U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3841
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|443 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
