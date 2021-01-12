Intel Core i7 11370H
Core i7 11370H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5719
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0