Home > Core i7 11370H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 11370H

Intel Core i7 11370H

Core i7 11370H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 11370H in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5719

Specifications

Core i7 11370H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 12, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11375H or i7 11370H

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 11370H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский