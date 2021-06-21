Intel Core i7 11390H
Core i7 11390H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5316
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16