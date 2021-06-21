Home > Core i7 11390H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 11390H

Core i7 11390H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 11390H in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5316

Specifications

Core i7 11390H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released June 21, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake
Model number i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

