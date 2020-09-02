Intel Core i7 1160G7
Core i7 1160G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4469
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-1160G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16