Intel Core i7 1160G7

Core i7 1160G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4469

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 2, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-1160G7
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

