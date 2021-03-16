Intel Core i7 11700F
Core i7 11700F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20