Core i7 1180G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1598 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96.