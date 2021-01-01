Home > Core i7 1180G7: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 1180G7

Core i7 1180G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1598 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 1180G7 in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5341

Specifications

Core i7 1180G7 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-1180G7
Socket BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 8x
Bus Bandwidth 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

