Intel Core i7 11850H

Core i7 11850H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1787 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
591
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5429

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 11, 2021
Launch price 395 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11850H
Socket BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

