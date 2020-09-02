Intel Core i7 1185G7
Core i7 1185G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2254
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5906
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 10710U and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 10750H and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i7 1185G7