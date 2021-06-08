Home > Core i7 1195G7: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 1195G7

Intel Core i7 1195G7

Core i7 1195G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 1195G7 in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6027

Specifications

Core i7 1195G7 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released June 8, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1195G7
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 13-29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i7 1195G7
2. Intel Core i7 1160G7 and i7 1195G7
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Intel Core i7 1195G7
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Intel Core i7 1195G7
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Intel Core i7 1195G7
6. Intel Core i7 1180G7 and i7 1195G7

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 1195G7? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский