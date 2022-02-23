Home > Core i7 1270P: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 1270P

Intel Core i7 1270P

Core i7 1270P - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU).

Please note that the tests on the i7 1270P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 1270P in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22813
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9239

Specifications

Core i7 1270P technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 23, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P
Model number i7-1270P
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 28-64 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1270P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

Comments

