Intel Core i7 1270P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1510 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1270P – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1787
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9701
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +27%
3862
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +29%
22961
17794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +10%
1670
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +32%
9328
7052
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
