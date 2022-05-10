Home > Core i7 12800HX: performance and specs

Core i7 12800HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13718

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 10, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX
Model number i7-12800HX
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

