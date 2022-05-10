Intel Core i7 12800HX
Core i7 12800HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13718
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20