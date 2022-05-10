Core i7 12800HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).