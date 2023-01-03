Intel Core i7 13800H
Core i7 13800H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1883
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1883
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13906
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13800H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|Total Threads
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28