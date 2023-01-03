Home > Core i7 13800H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 13800H

Core i7 13800H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 13800H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1883
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1883
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13906
Specifications

Core i7 13800H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13800H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14
Total Threads 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13800H and i7 12800H
2. Intel Core i7 13800H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
3. Intel Core i7 13800H and i9 12900H
4. Intel Core i7 13800H and i7 13700H
5. Intel Core i7 13800H and i9 13980HX
6. Intel Core i7 13800H and i5 13600H
7. Intel Core i7 13800H and i9 13900H
8. Intel Core i7 13800H and i9 13900HX
