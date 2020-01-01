Home > Core i7 6700: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 6700

Intel Core i7 6700

Core i7 6700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 530.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 6700 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8125
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3645

Specifications

Core i7 6700 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2015
Launch price 312 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i7-6700
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 6700? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский