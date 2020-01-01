Intel Core i7 6700
Core i7 6700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 530.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8125
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3645
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-6700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
