Intel Core i7 6700 vs i3 12100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
48
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
37
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
- Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1007 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6700 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1066
Core i3 12100F +52%
1625
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4884
Core i3 12100F +74%
8506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2301
Core i3 12100F +53%
3517
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8111
Core i3 12100F +77%
14344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1013
Core i3 12100F +66%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3953
Core i3 12100F +61%
6359
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-6700
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
