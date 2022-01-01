Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 6700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
  • Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1007 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6700 – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
1066
Core i3 12100F +52%
1625
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
4884
Core i3 12100F +74%
8506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
2301
Core i3 12100F +53%
3517
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
8111
Core i3 12100F +77%
14344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700
1013
Core i3 12100F +66%
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700
3953
Core i3 12100F +61%
6359
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-6700 i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i7 6700?
