Intel Core i7 6700 vs i3 12100F VS Intel Core i7 6700 Intel Core i3 12100F We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100F and 6700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700 Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later

Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1007 points

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6700 – 58 vs 65 Watt

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 6700 and i3 12100F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 1, 2015 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S Model number i7-6700 i3-12100F Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No

Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 58 W Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 - GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -

Memory support Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 6700 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -