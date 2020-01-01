Home > Core i7 6700K: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 6700K

Core i7 6700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 530.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 6700K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2564
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4700

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 5, 2015
Launch price 350 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i7-6700K
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 91 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

