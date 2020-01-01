Intel Core i7 6700K vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +2%
418
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2047
Core i5 8400 +12%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +4%
2483
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8896
Core i5 8400 +3%
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 6700K +13%
1152
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +7%
4598
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|350 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-6700K
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
