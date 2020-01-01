Intel Core i7 8665U
Core i7 8665U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 16, 2019
|Launch price
|409 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8665U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8665U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9850H or Intel Core i7 8665U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i7 8565U or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i7 8665U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i7 10710U or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i7 8550U or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i7 8665U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Intel Core i7 8665U