Home > Core i7 8665U: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 8665U

Intel Core i7 8665U

Core i7 8665U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 8665U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2743

Specifications

Core i7 8665U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 16, 2019
Launch price 409 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-8665U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Multiplier 19x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8665U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 8665U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский