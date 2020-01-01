Intel Core i7 9700
Core i7 9700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13770
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6809
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i7 9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 9700 or Intel Core i5 10400F