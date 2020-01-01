Home > Core i7 9700: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 9700

Core i7 9700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13770
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6809

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Launch price 323 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

