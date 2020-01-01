Intel Core i7 9850H
Core i7 9850H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2612
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11752
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4835
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2