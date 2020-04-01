Intel Core i9 10980HK
Core i9 10980HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
