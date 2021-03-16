Intel Core i9 11900KF
Core i9 11900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7072
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|513 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20