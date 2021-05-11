Intel Core i9 11980HK
Core i9 11980HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8763
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20