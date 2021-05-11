Home > Core i9 11980HK: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 11980HK

Core i9 11980HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8763

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 11, 2021
Launch price 583 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake
Model number i9-11980HK
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 10980HK and Core i9 11980HK
2. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Core i9 11980HK
3. Ryzen 7 5800H and Core i9 11980HK
4. Ryzen 9 5900HS and Core i9 11980HK
5. Core i9 11900K and Core i9 11980HK
6. Ryzen 9 5900H and Core i9 11980HK
7. Ryzen 9 5980HX and Core i9 11980HK
8. Ryzen 7 5800HS and Core i9 11980HK
9. Core i7 11800H and Core i9 11980HK

