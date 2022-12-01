Intel Core i9 13900HK
Core i9 13900HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU).
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14510
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|December 1, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900HK
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|15-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16