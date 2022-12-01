Home > Core i9 13900HK: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 13900HK

Core i9 13900HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU).

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 13900HK in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14510

Specifications

Core i9 13900HK technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released December 1, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900HK
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 15-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

