Intel Core i9 8950HK
Core i9 8950HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5049
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-8950HK
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2