Intel Core i9 8950HK

Intel Core i9 8950HK

Core i9 8950HK - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5049

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 3, 2018
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i9-8950HK
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz
Multiplier 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

