Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) – what's better?

Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) vs Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

62 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) and Edge 16 (SFE16-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 20% sharper screen – 283 versus 236 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches		 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
Area 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.9% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 42.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 100%
Response time 3 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 194 grams 193 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
3.686 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +10%
4.06 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~83.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v7 v7
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.6 x 8.4 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) and XPS 15 9530 (2023)
2. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) and MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
3. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) and Gram 16 (2023)
4. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) and MacBook Air 15 (M2)
5. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) and Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504)
6. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and XPS 15 9530 (2023)
7. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
8. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and MacBook Air 15 (M2)
9. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and Gram 16 (2023)
10. Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and Edge 16 (SFE16-42) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский