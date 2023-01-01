Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7735U - AMD Ryzen 5 7640U AMD Ryzen 7 7840U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio 20% sharper screen – 283 versus 236 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm

14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches Area 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.9% ~84.4% Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 42.7 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 283 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 97.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 100% Response time 3 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 400 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 194 grams 193 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Radeon 760M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 3.686 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +10% 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~83.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v7 v7 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.6 x 8.4 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.