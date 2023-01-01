Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) vs Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 20% sharper screen – 283 versus 236 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
|357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.9%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|42.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|194 grams
|193 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.75 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2377
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9106
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1695
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12685
11994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~83.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v7
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.6 x 8.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
