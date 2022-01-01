Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) Launched: October 2022

October 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.9%

~85.9% Dimensions: 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm (14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift Edge (SFA16-41). Performance 66 Gaming 47 Display 73 Battery Life 52 Connectivity 79 Case 98 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches Area 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.9% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 40 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 260 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1487 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7565 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1467 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10244

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No