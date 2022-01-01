Home > Laptop comparison > Swift Edge (SFA16-41): full specs and tests

Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
  • Launched: October 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.9%
  • Dimensions: 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm (14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift Edge (SFA16-41).
Performance
66
Gaming
47
Display
73
Battery Life
52
Connectivity
79
Case
98
NanoReview Score
62
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95-13.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51-0.55 inches
Area 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.9%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7565
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1467
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10244

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
2. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
3. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
4. Gram 17 (2022) and Swift Edge (SFA16-41)
5. Gram 16 (2022) and Swift Edge (SFA16-41)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский