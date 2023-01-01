Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 (2022) or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs ROG Strix G16

60 out of 100
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) and ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 4 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 180 / 200 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 477 / 599 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 12 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16 +6%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

