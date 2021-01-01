TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 100 against 48 watt-hours

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (136.7 vs 166.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 269 x 2.48 mm

15.71 x 10.59 x 0.1 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% - Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - Max. brightness TUF Gaming F17 (2021) 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 90 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 / 200 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 75 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +29% 6.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.