ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%
- Dimensions: 399 x 269 x 2.48 mm (15.71" x 10.59" x 0.1")
Review
Performance
86
Gaming
54
Display
34
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
71
Case
78
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|269 mm (10.59 inches)
|Thickness
|2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
|Area
|1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|590 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5690
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3721
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes